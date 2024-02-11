Kwankwaso Lauds FG’s Release Of Grains

Feb 11,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government’s order for immediate release of 102,000 metric tonnes of rice, maize and millet from government reserves and stores of the Nigerian market, will certainly crash the high cost of essential commodities and ameliorate the economic situation being faced by citizens across the country

This was the opinion of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Kano State commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, while addressing newsmen yesterday in Kano.

He urged the citizens to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, adding that he is aware of the economic hardship Nigerians were passing through.

“Nigerians should thank God because the present leadership headed by President Tinubu has listening ears, hence the need for him to have taken a prompt action in giving the order for the immediate release of the 102,000 metric tons of grains to cushion the effect of skyrocketing price of stuff in the country,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security would make available 42,000 metric tonnes of maize, millet and other commodities, while the rice millers through their association will also release 62,000 metric tonnes of rice from their reserves.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...