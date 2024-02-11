Menu
AFCON

‘I never believed in this Super Eagles’ team’ – Brown Ideye

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye admits to a change of heart regarding Nigeria’s performance in the Nations Cup, stating, “I never believed in this team.”

Despite low expectations due to poor form and injuries to key players, Nigeria has defied the odds to reach the final. Ideye, a Nations Cup winner in 2013, expresses pride in their accomplishment.

Nigeria’s victory over South Africa in the semi-finals, secured by William Troost-Ekong’s penalty, sets the stage for a showdown with Ivory Coast in the final. Ideye urges the Super Eagles to remain composed despite the pressure, emphasizing their understanding of the stakes.

The final marks the eighth Nations Cup clash between the two West African rivals, with Nigeria holding the upper hand with four wins and a draw. Ivory Coast aims to make history as the first host nation to play in the final of their own tournament since Egypt in 2006.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

