Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day, the latest findings from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a division of the World Health Organization (WHO), underscore the escalating global burden of cancer and the pressing need for equitable access to essential services.

The IARC’s estimates, based on data from 2022, reveal a staggering 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths worldwide. These figures paint a sobering picture of the pervasive impact of cancer, with approximately 1 in 5 individuals developing the disease in their lifetime.

One of the most concerning revelations is the disparity in access to cancer care, particularly among underserved populations. According to a global survey conducted by WHO across 115 countries, the majority of nations fail to adequately finance priority cancer and palliative care services as part of their universal health coverage initiatives.

Despite advancements in cancer research and treatment, significant gaps persist in the provision of essential services. Only 39% of participating countries include basic cancer management in their financed core health services, while just 28% cover palliative care—a critical component of comprehensive cancer treatment.

The data also shed light on the prevalence of certain cancer types, with lung, breast, and colorectal cancers accounting for the majority of new cases and deaths globally. Of particular concern is the resurgence of lung cancer as the most commonly occurring cancer, driven largely by persistent tobacco use in regions such as Asia.

Furthermore, the findings reveal stark inequities in cancer burden and access to care based on human development indices (HDI). While countries with high HDI levels experience a higher absolute increase in cancer incidence, low and medium HDI countries face disproportionate rises in both incidence and mortality rates.

The projected increase in cancer cases to over 35 million by 2050 underscores the urgent need for action to address the growing burden. Key risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and obesity, coupled with environmental factors like air pollution, contribute to this alarming trend.

To mitigate the impact of this escalating crisis, concerted efforts are required to prioritize cancer care and ensure universal access to quality services. Dr. Cary Adams, head of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), emphasizes that addressing these disparities is not just a matter of resources but also of political will.

As the global community grapples with the multifaceted challenges posed by cancer, initiatives aimed at promoting early detection, improving treatment outcomes, and reducing disparities must be prioritized. Only through collaborative action can we hope to alleviate the burden of cancer and ensure that every individual, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has access to the care they need to combat this devastating disease.

