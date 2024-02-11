Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Ghanaian Winger Ibrahim Osman Pens £16m Deal to Brighton

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Brighton Football Club has finalized a £16 million agreement to acquire Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman from Danish outfit FC Nordsjalland. The 19-year-old talent is set to join the club once the transfer window reopens later this year, signing a contract that extends until June 2029.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing optimism about the acquisition, Brighton’s Technical Director, David Weir, hailed Osman as “a young and exciting prospect.” Weir emphasized the importance of allowing Osman to concentrate on his current club, stating, “For now, it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjalland, where he is enjoying a good season.”

Osman has showcased his abilities on the pitch this season, contributing four goals and five assists in 29 appearances for FC Nordsjalland. With his promising talent and impressive performance record, Osman is poised to make a significant impact at Brighton upon his arrival.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria vs. Ivory Coast: Clash of Titans in Africa Cup of Nations Final
Next article
Burkina Faso sacks French coach after last-16 Afcon 2023 exit
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Osimhen Struggles Amid Nigeria’s Formation Change at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen finds himself in the spotlight...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

News 0
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Analysis 0
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com