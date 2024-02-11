Ghanaian Winger Ibrahim Osman Pens £16m Deal to Brighton

Brighton Football Club has finalized a £16 million agreement to acquire Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman from Danish outfit FC Nordsjalland. The 19-year-old talent is set to join the club once the transfer window reopens later this year, signing a contract that extends until June 2029.

Expressing optimism about the acquisition, Brighton’s Technical Director, David Weir, hailed Osman as “a young and exciting prospect.” Weir emphasized the importance of allowing Osman to concentrate on his current club, stating, “For now, it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjalland, where he is enjoying a good season.”

Osman has showcased his abilities on the pitch this season, contributing four goals and five assists in 29 appearances for FC Nordsjalland. With his promising talent and impressive performance record, Osman is poised to make a significant impact at Brighton upon his arrival.

