Francis Ngannou Set for MMA Return with PFL This Summer

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Francis Ngannou, the Cameroonian heavyweight fighter, is gearing up for a return to MMA with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) this summer, according to PFL CEO Peter Murray. Ngannou, 37, is currently slated to face Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a boxing match in Riyadh on March 8th, following his recent heavyweight boxing debut, where he narrowly lost to Tyson Fury.

Despite his boxing endeavors, Ngannou is yet to make his debut in the PFL since joining the promotion last year. Murray revealed that plans for Ngannou’s return to MMA are in motion, with the PFL intending to announce his opponent later this month, in conjunction with their event on February 24th, which features a champion versus champion card involving fighters from both the PFL and Bellator.

Ngannou’s upcoming fight adds to Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in sports like boxing and football. However, the nation faces criticism for its human rights record, often accused of using sports to divert attention from these issues.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t competed in MMA since defending his title against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. After recovering from a knee injury and parting ways with the UFC, he signed with the PFL. Although he hasn’t fought in the promotion yet, his notable performance against Fury has left the MMA world eagerly anticipating his return.

