Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

CBN Under President Tinubu Increases Customs Duties Three Times In 2024

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 11,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, increased the Customs duties exchange rate for the third time in 2024.

It was reported that import duties have been reviewed upward to N1,417.63 per US dollar from N1,413.62.

With the upward review, Nigerians will pay more to clear their goods at the port because import duties are benchmarked against the dollar.

This represents an increase of N4.015 and a percentage increase of 0.28 per cent, as the official exchange traded at N1,469.97 per US Dollar at the foreign market on Friday.

It was gathered that the current upward review of the exchange rate for calculating customs import duty is the third in one week and the third in 2024.

It is also the seventh time the apex bank has adjusted the exchange in eight months since President Tinubu’s administration commenced the floating naira policy, a reform to stabilise the forex market.

Recall that the Customs had on June 24, 2023, adjusted the exchange rate from N422.30/$ to N589/$, and on July 6, 2023, it was adjusted to N770.88/$, on November 14, 2023, it was adjusted to N783.174/$, in December it was adjusted to N951.941/$, on February 2 it was moved to N1, 356.883/$ and on February 3, it was raised to N1, 413.62/$ and now it has been raised to N1,417.635/$.

Experts warned that the continued hike in import duty portends a rise in the prices of imported goods and services in the country.

Bisiriyu Fanu, the former chairman of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents at Seme Border, said the hike in Customs duty through high FX rates will affect all goods in the market because every commodity in the market has imported input in them.

Earlier, the Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, lamented that increased import duty would further impoverish Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afcon 2023: Kolo Toure hopes Ivory Coast beat Nigeria in final to spark party
Next article
‘I never believed in this Super Eagles’ team’ – Brown Ideye
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Osimhen Struggles Amid Nigeria’s Formation Change at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen finds himself in the spotlight...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

News 0
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Analysis 0
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com