Burkina Faso sacks French coach after last-16 Afcon 2023 exit

“Burkina Faso Begins Search for New Coach After Africa Cup of Nations Exit”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Burkina Faso’s national football team is on the hunt for a new coach following the decision not to renew the contract of coach Hubert Velud after their last-16 exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Stallions suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Mali in a tense knockout tie on 30 January, ending their campaign prematurely despite finishing second in Group D behind Angola.

Despite their history of success, including reaching the semi-finals in 2017 and 2021, Burkina Faso’s football federation (FBF) expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performance. In a statement, the FBF highlighted that the results fell short of the expectations of the Burkinabe people and emphasized their commitment to raising the national flag at the highest level in future events.

Velud, a Frenchman who signed a two-year contract in April 2022, faced challenges in his coaching journey, including being unable to lead Togo in 2010 due to security concerns. Despite qualifying Sudan for the 2021 Nations Cup, he was sacked before the tournament following poor results in the Arab Cup.

As Burkina Faso looks ahead to future tournaments, including the 2025 Nations Cup and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the search for a new coach is underway. Velud joins a list of coaches who have departed their roles since the beginning of this year’s Nations Cup, highlighting the fluid nature of coaching positions in African football.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...