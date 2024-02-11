Afcon 2023: Kolo Toure hopes Ivory Coast beat Nigeria in final to spark party

“Ivory Coast’s Rollercoaster Ride to the Africa Cup of Nations Final”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ivory Coast’s journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final has been marked by dramatic twists and turns, with recent celebrations by fans contrasting sharply with earlier frustrations. Kolo Toure, former Arsenal and Manchester City defender, believes that the turning point for the Elephants came after their devastating 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea, which sparked protests from disappointed fans.

Toure attributes the team’s resurgence to a wake-up call prompted by the fans’ outrage and the subsequent replacement of French coach Jean-Louis Gasset with Emerse Fae. Fae’s appointment brought tactical discipline and a renewed sense of purpose to the squad, leading to impressive victories over Senegal, Mali, and DR Congo.

Nigeria, on the other hand, defied expectations with their journey to the final, according to former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye. Despite doubts surrounding the team’s form before the tournament, Nigeria’s performances have silenced critics, with their resilience and determination shining through.

As the two West African rivals prepare to face off in the final, both teams are gearing up for a showdown filled with anticipation and national pride. With Ivory Coast seeking to avenge their earlier defeat to Nigeria in the group stage, and Nigeria aiming to clinch their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, Sunday’s match promises to be a thrilling encounter filled with emotions and high stakes.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...