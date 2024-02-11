Afcon 2023 final: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Epic clash

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The Road to the Final

The upcoming final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Nigeria and tournament hosts Ivory Coast emerging as the last two contenders after navigating their way through the knockout stages.

Both teams have a rich history in African football, with Nigeria having lifted the trophy three times in 1980, 1994, and 2013, while Ivory Coast claimed victory in 1992 and 2015.

In a tournament marked by unexpected results and intense competition, BBC Three will broadcast the final on Sunday (20:00 GMT), offering viewers in the UK the chance to witness the action. Additionally, the BBC World Service will provide radio commentary for fans across Africa.

Nigeria secured their spot in the final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South Africa in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast booked their place with a hard-fought 1-0 win against DR Congo, becoming the first host nation to reach the final since Egypt in 2006.

The stage is set for an epic showdown between two footballing giants, with Nigeria holding a slight advantage in FIFA’s world rankings. Led by coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles boast talent in the form of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong.

However, Ivory Coast, under the interim guidance of Emerse Fae, have shown resilience and determination throughout the tournament. With players like Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra, and Franck Kessie in their ranks, the Elephants are poised to give Nigeria a tough challenge.

As football fans eagerly anticipate the final, all eyes will be on these two teams as they battle for continental glory and the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations title.

