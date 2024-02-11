Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash

February 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the death of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Wigwe died in the crash on Friday night, February 9, 2024, along with his wife, Chizoba, son, Chizzy, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two others.

The Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Sunday, February 11.

“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’),” the statement read.

“Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024, in a helicopter accident in the United States of America. (www.naija247news.com).

