You’ve Made Nigeria Proud By Victory Over South Africa, Tinubu Tells Super Eagles

Feb 8,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening hailed the Super Eagles for making Nigerians proud in their semi final victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing African Cups of Nations cup in Cote D’Ivoire.

The President, in a post on his official Instagram handle @officialasiwajubat said: “From the Southernmost cape of Africa to the Plains of and the coast of West Africa….You have made us all Proud to be

Nigerians.

“Go… Soar in the AFCON Finals. Well done, boys!”

Also on Wednesday, the media assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, in a release after the semi-final match between Nigeria’s Supper Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, said the presence of Shettima at the Bouake venue of the AFCON match served as a significant source of inspiration for the Nigerian team.

Nkwocha, in the release stated inter alia:

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations after a thrilling victory over South Africa in the semi-final. The match, held at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents on penalties after extra time.

Their performance throughout the tournament has been marked by exceptional talent, determination, and resilience, captivating the hearts of fans nationwide.

“While the precise factors behind the team’s success remain multifaceted, the presence of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, undoubtedly served as a significant source of inspiration. His unwavering support and belief in the team’s capabilities resonated deeply with the players and fans alike.

“As the Super Eagles prepare for the final, the nation stands united in support, eager to witness them etch their names in footballing history. The entire country awaits their return with bated breath, confident that they will deliver their best performance yet and bring the AFCON trophy home”.

Also, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hailed the Super Eagles, describing their performance as the stuff of legend.

Idris said the Super Eagles displayed remarkable talent, determination, and team work throughout the match, showcasing the true spirit of Nigerian football.

According to him, through their indomitable spirit in pursuit of victory, the Super Eagles are inches away from clinching the coveted trophy for Nigeria.

Idris in a statement by his Special Assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim said as the Super Eagles look forward to the final match, the nation, and the government stand firmly behind them while expressing confidence in their ability to emerge victorious and bring home the African Nations Cup trophy once again.

“The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold African and global football”, he said.

While calling on all Nigerians to continue supporting and cheering the Super Eagles as they strive for greatness in the final match, Idris said that the team carries the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation on their shoulders.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...