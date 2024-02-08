Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

NYSC member slumps, dies at sports viewing centre

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A member of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, slumped and died during the penalty shootout stage of the match between Nigeria and South Africa, Wednesday evening.

The youth corper, identified simply as Samuel from Kaduna State, who was serving in Adamawa, died just before the last kick that ensured Nigeria’s progress to the final of the African Cup of Nations.

A witness said in a social media post, “We lost one Nigerian during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our sports viewing center here in Numan.

“The corps member who is serving in Numan from Kaduna fainted before the kick of the winning goal. He died before they could reach the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.”

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa State, Mr. Jingi Dennis, confirmed the matter in a telephone conversation Thursday morning.

The coordinator said, ”I received the news of his death last night. I hope to have more details today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corps member told them that he didn’t like watching penalty shootout. He then bowed his head and all of a sudden, he collapsed.

”He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window
Next article
Man slumps while driving, dies in Osun accident
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Man slumps while driving, dies in Osun accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified driver of a mini...

Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian naira gained against the dollar...

Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 8,2024. A group called Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano has...

You’ve Made Nigeria Proud By Victory Over South Africa, Tinubu Tells Super Eagles

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 8,2024. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening hailed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Man slumps while driving, dies in Osun accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An unidentified driver of a mini...

Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian naira gained against the dollar...

Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 8,2024. A group called Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com