NYSC member slumps, dies at sports viewing centre

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A member of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, slumped and died during the penalty shootout stage of the match between Nigeria and South Africa, Wednesday evening.

The youth corper, identified simply as Samuel from Kaduna State, who was serving in Adamawa, died just before the last kick that ensured Nigeria’s progress to the final of the African Cup of Nations.

A witness said in a social media post, “We lost one Nigerian during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our sports viewing center here in Numan.

“The corps member who is serving in Numan from Kaduna fainted before the kick of the winning goal. He died before they could reach the hospital. May his soul rest in peace.”

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa State, Mr. Jingi Dennis, confirmed the matter in a telephone conversation Thursday morning.

The coordinator said, ”I received the news of his death last night. I hope to have more details today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corps member told them that he didn’t like watching penalty shootout. He then bowed his head and all of a sudden, he collapsed.

”He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor.” (www.naija247news.com).

