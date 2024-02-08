Menu
‘Not My Taxes!: 50 Cent Reacts to New York Mayor Eric Adams About $53M Migrant Pilot Program

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has expressed relief after clarifying his confusion about New York City’s $53 million pilot program for migrants with Mayor Eric Adams.

In a social media post, 50 Cent shared that he had a conversation with Mayor Adams, who provided insights into the purpose of the program. The rapper initially raised concerns about the initiative, seeking understanding. Mayor Adams responded by urging 50 Cent to contact him for an explanation.

In a video clip shared by 50 Cent, Mayor Adams addressed the rapper’s inquiries, expressing a willingness to explain the program. The mayor humorously suggested that 50 Cent might even write a song about him. Mayor Adams described the pilot program, initially designed for 500 migrant families with children, as a “smart policy shift” that could expand if successful. The program aims to save the city over $600,000 monthly and partners with Mobility Capital Finance to distribute prepaid immediate response cards to asylum seekers.

The prepaid debit cards are intended for purchasing food and baby supplies, replacing the current system of providing non-perishable food boxes. Families must sign an affidavit confirming the proper use of the cards, and any violation may result in removal from the pilot program. Mayor Adams emphasized the need to reduce costs by 20%, praising the team’s efforts.

While the rapper found clarity on the pilot program through his conversation with Mayor Adams, he remains inquisitive about the laws and proposed spending by Governor Kathy Hochul. 50 Cent expressed a desire to discuss laws hindering Mayor Adams and questioned the source of the proposed $2.4 billion allocated by Governor Hochul for addressing migrant-related challenges in New York City. The rapper seeks clarification on whether this spending will impact taxpayers.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to Governor Hochul’s office for a response regarding any potential communication with 50 Cent.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
