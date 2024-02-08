Menu
No kidnapper or bandit can ambush me – Oluwo boasts

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has said that no kidnapper or bandit can ambush and kill him.

Addressing newsmen in his palace on Wednesday, February 7, the Osun monarch said those who want to try such will be testing the efficacy of the authority that he’s representing.

Oba Akanbi also spoke against the killings of three monarchs in Ekiti and Kwara state. He lamented over the denigration of traditional stools by some monarchs.

He said;

“No bandit or kidnapper can attack or ambush me, not on this earth. They can try it, then they want to test the efficacy of the authority that I am representing. Kingship institution is owned by God and I am his representative, you can’t kill me nor kidnap me but once kings fail to acknowledge God, there will be problems.

“There is no kidnapper nor bandit who is born that can attack me in such a manner, no war can conquer me. What is happening in Yoruba land to kings is not good at all, they are removing kings at will and death is not the only thing happening to traditional rulers. Kings have now become servants to the government. Abomination!” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
