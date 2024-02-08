Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rates on Short-Term Debts to Attract Investors

Introduction:

Nigeria’s central bank increased interest rates on short-term debt obligations in a move aimed at reducing naira liquidity and drawing foreign investor inflows.

Interest Rate Hike:

The Central Bank of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja, sold one trillion naira ($696 million) in treasury bills to both local and foreign investors, offering rates nearly double those of previous offers. Yields for the one-year bill surged to 19%, marking the highest level in 12 years compared to 11.5% at the previous auction on Jan. 24.

Impact on Debt Instruments:

The three-month bill sold at 17.24%, triple the rate offered in January, while six-month notes fetched 18%. The 19% rate on the 364-day bills now exceeds the central bank’s policy rate of 18.75%, narrowing the gap with the inflation rate, which reached a nearly three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

Normalization Efforts:

The auction signals the central bank’s efforts to normalize interest rates in Nigeria and attract foreign investors to stabilize the naira amidst economic challenges.

Reform Initiatives:

Nigeria has recently eased currency controls and implemented reforms to revamp its foreign exchange market, addressing a dollar scarcity estimated at $2.2 billion by the central bank.

Conclusion:

The central bank’s proactive measures aim to bolster investor confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience in the face of ongoing financial pressures.

