Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigeria’s CBN Raises Interest Rates on Short-Term Debts to Attract Investors

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Introduction:
Nigeria’s central bank increased interest rates on short-term debt obligations in a move aimed at reducing naira liquidity and drawing foreign investor inflows.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Interest Rate Hike:
The Central Bank of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja, sold one trillion naira ($696 million) in treasury bills to both local and foreign investors, offering rates nearly double those of previous offers. Yields for the one-year bill surged to 19%, marking the highest level in 12 years compared to 11.5% at the previous auction on Jan. 24.

Impact on Debt Instruments:
The three-month bill sold at 17.24%, triple the rate offered in January, while six-month notes fetched 18%. The 19% rate on the 364-day bills now exceeds the central bank’s policy rate of 18.75%, narrowing the gap with the inflation rate, which reached a nearly three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

Normalization Efforts:
The auction signals the central bank’s efforts to normalize interest rates in Nigeria and attract foreign investors to stabilize the naira amidst economic challenges.

Reform Initiatives:
Nigeria has recently eased currency controls and implemented reforms to revamp its foreign exchange market, addressing a dollar scarcity estimated at $2.2 billion by the central bank.

Conclusion:
The central bank’s proactive measures aim to bolster investor confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience in the face of ongoing financial pressures.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Dominates Bond Market Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Dominates Bond Market Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
As Nigeria prepares for an African football semi-final showdown,...

‘Not My Taxes!: 50 Cent Reacts to New York Mayor Eric Adams About $53M Migrant Pilot Program

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has expressed relief after...

Ivory Coast 1-0 DR Congo

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Sebastien Haller's decisive goal propelled 2023 Africa Cup of...

AFCON final: Nigeria up against hosts Ivory Coast

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Substitute forward Kelechi Iheanacho and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali played...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Dominates Bond Market Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal

Bonds 0
As Nigeria prepares for an African football semi-final showdown,...

‘Not My Taxes!: 50 Cent Reacts to New York Mayor Eric Adams About $53M Migrant Pilot Program

Lifestyle News 0
Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has expressed relief after...

Ivory Coast 1-0 DR Congo

AFCON 0
Sebastien Haller's decisive goal propelled 2023 Africa Cup of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com