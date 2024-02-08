Nigerian mobile network subscriptions increased by 0.5% monthly to reach 223.3 million in November 2023.

According to recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), active mobile lines and internet connections experienced a 0.5% month-on-month increase to reach 223.2 million and 162.1 million respectively by the end of November 2023.

This marks the third consecutive monthly rise in mobile and internet connections. Notably, this equates to a mobile teledensity of approximately 112% and an internet penetration rate of 81% based on Nigeria’s estimated population of 200 million.

All major network operators recorded net subscriber gains, collectively adding around 1.1 million users in November 2023. MTN Nigeria (MTNN) maintained its leading position, adding 236,000 users, bringing its total customer base to 86.0 million, capturing a market share of 38.6%.

Airtel Nigeria experienced the largest subscriber gain, with a net addition of approximately 628,000 subscribers, resulting in a total subscriber base of 61.3 million and an increased market share of 27.5% by 15 basis points month-on-month.

Similarly, Globacom and 9mobile also recorded net subscriber gains of 155,000 and 36,000 respectively, raising their customer bases to 61.5 million and 14.0 million.

Despite operating cost increases driven by high inflation and the depreciation of the Nigerian currency, the information and communication sector remains resilient. It has maintained uninterrupted growth for 23 consecutive quarters, demonstrating the most consistent growth trend among all sectors.

The telecommunications sector recorded a year-on-year growth of 6.7% in Q3 2023, slightly down from 8.6% in the previous quarter. This growth is primarily fueled by robust revenue growth in the GSM network segment, the largest within the sector.

However, the ongoing depreciation of the naira is expected to result in higher forex losses, negatively impacting the net-finance costs of telecom companies. As a result, the projected increase in finance costs is anticipated to partially offset the financial performance of publicly listed GSM companies.

