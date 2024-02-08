Nigeria Navy arrest vessel, 17 crew members for illegal fishing in A’Ibom

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy has arrested a vessel, MFV TOKE II, and 17 persons onboard in the Calabar Channel for alleged illegal fishing.

The Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, in Mbo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, disclosed this yesterday as it handed over the suspects and the vessel to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Base Operating Officer, Commander Daniel Onyemaeze, said investigations revealed the vessel departed the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Commandant Jetty Kirikiri, Lagos State, for fishing on November 29, 2023, and was arrested Tuesday, January 23, 2024, for illegal trawling within 2 nautical miles of Nigerian Continental Shelf and an Automatic Identification System infraction.

Commander Onyemaeze added that “as of the time of arrest, MFV TOKE II had 13 Nigerians and 4 Ghanaians onboard and laden with 150 bags of fish, 100 packs of shrimp, and 20 loose fish in her two cold rooms, all gotten from illicit trawling activities.

“The vessel had spent a total of 55 days at sea as of the time she was arrested by FOB, Ibaka patrol boat. However, during her operations, it was observed through own surveillance that have engaged in illicit fishing activities and consequently arrested.

“In view of the aforementioned, the base was directed by Naval Headquarters to hand over the vessel to Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Receiving the suspects and vessel, Mrs Stella Anuforo, Fisheries Officer, Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture in Calabar, Cross River State, thanked the Nigerian Navy for securing the maritime environment, adding that the agency would further investigate the suspects and take necessary actions.(www.naija247news.com).

