Nigeria

Nigeria Immigration Service rescues 3 victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), says it has rescued three victims of human trafficking in Jigawa.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Samson Agada, said this at a news conference in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said personnel of the Service intercepted the victims on Tuesday at about 11:00 AM, at Tsamiyar Ilu check point in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Agada said the victims, who are indigenes of Kogi, include Ahmed Ibrahim, 25; Ibrahim Rafatu, 17, and Nafisat Jibril, 32, adding that they were apprehended alongside a suspected trafficker, Mustapha Zulqarlaini.

“Upon their interception and subsequent profiling and interrogation, the victims confessed that they were on their way to Daura area of Katsina State.

“They will then cross the Nigerian border to Niger Republic, for their onward destination to Libya.

“Upon further interrogation, they confessed that have a sister who is residing in Libya they intended to join her.

“The suspected trafficker, Zulqarlaini, claimed to be an uncle of the victims and confirmed that he facilitated their journey from Kano to Daura.” he said.

The comptroller added that when contacted by the service, the victims’ parents gave their consent to the journey on the basis of abject poverty.

“They are victims of human trafficking, and as such we are handing them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)”.

Agada urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards to protect them againts falling prey to traffickers.(www.naija247news.com).

FG, States, and LGAs share N2.517 trillion FAAC exchange rate gain in 2023
FG allocates N200 million for indigent cancer patients in 2024 budget
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
