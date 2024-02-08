Menu
Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira gained against the dollar marginally on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 at the official market.

The exchange rate deteriorated in the black market during the same period.

Meanwhile, the domestic currency depreciated 1.12% to close at N1418 to a dollar at the close of business, based on data from NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N14.03 loss or a 1.12% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1433.89 it closed at on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1,510/$1, while the intraday low was N896.28/$1, representing a wide spread of N613.72/$1.

This is the 7th straight day that the exchange rate intra-day high has remained at above N1,500/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $203.93 million, representing a 56.17% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1465/$1, representing a 1.02% decrease over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1482.50/$1

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com