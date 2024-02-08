Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market Breadth closes negative as 35 stocks sheds weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed flat amidst weight shedding in 35 stocks as the All Share Index stood at 102,106.31, falling short by non- significant 1.74 points from the previous close of 102,108.05 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N55.871 trillion, down by 1 billion when compared with N55,872 it closed previously on Tuesday.

An aggregate of 341.9 million units of shares were traded in 9,665 deals, valued at N6.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 35 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MEYER led other price gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N5.72 from the previous close N5.20.

TRIPPLEG and JULI among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

AIICO Insurance led other price decliners as it sheds 9.92% of its share price to close at N1.18 from the previous close of N1.31.

CADBURY, Guinea Insurance and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.50%, 8.93% and 8.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 40 million units of its shares in 780 deals, valued at N548.9 million.

FBNH traded about 33.6 million units of its shares in 329 deals, valued at N840.6 million.

GTCO traded about 26 million units of its shares in 474 deals, valued at N1 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

