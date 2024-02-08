Menu
AFCON

Ivory Coast 1-0 DR Congo

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Sebastien Haller’s decisive goal propelled 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast to a 1-0 victory over DR Congo, setting the stage for a final showdown with Nigeria.

The solitary goal in the tense contest at Abidjan occurred in the 65th minute when Haller’s volley bounced down into the ground and over Leopards goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. Although Haller had missed an earlier chance, the well-taken goal secured Ivory Coast’s place in the final.

Interim boss Emerse Fae, who took charge after the sacking of Jean-Louis Gasset, now has the opportunity to guide the Elephants to a third continental title when they face three-time winners Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

Ivory Coast’s journey to the final included overcoming challenges, and Fae’s strategic changes proved effective. Despite a protest by DR Congo players and coach Sebastien Desabre during the anthems, calling for peace in the eastern part of the country, the focus shifted to the pitch.

Haller’s goal, his first shot on target in the 2023 Afcon finals, came after a period of pressure from both sides. DR Congo had their moments, but Ivory Coast held firm, and goalkeeper Yahia Fofana played a crucial role.

The victory marks Ivory Coast as the first hosts to reach an Afcon final since Egypt in 2006, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash with Nigeria. The journey, filled with twists and turns, adds to the drama of the tournament, providing fans with a heavyweight final between two football powerhouses. For Fae, it could be a remarkable achievement, securing Africa’s prestigious trophy in just his fourth game in charge.

AFCON final: Nigeria up against hosts Ivory Coast
‘Not My Taxes!: 50 Cent Reacts to New York Mayor Eric Adams About $53M Migrant Pilot Program
