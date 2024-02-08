Menu
Gunmen invade Nasarawa Community, Kills 3 soldiers and 2 Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three soldiers and two community vigilantes have been reportedly killed in an ambush by a militia group in Katakpa community of Toto local government area of Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

Our Correspondent learnt that the soldiers including the vigilante group, were on a peace mission to troubled Katakpa area of Toto in State when militia launched an ambushed attack on the military and the vigilante killing five.

The chairman of Toto local government area, Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, who confirmed the attack as well as the casualty figure on Wednesday said the soldiers were deployed to ensure peace in the area following sustained attacks on in Toto communities by the militia group when they were allegedly attacked and killed by the same Bassa militia.

“Bassa people attacked four communities in Katakpa village as a result, soldiers were drafted to ensure that peace and order were restored”, the council Chairman stated.

Galadima in an interview with Journalists, suggested that the Federal and State governments should be proactive on security matters to forestall and control the seeming breach of peace as well as increasing rate of attacks across the country.

“There have been speculations that most of the bandits found their ways into the country through the porous northern Nigerian borders under the umbrella of the called Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) treaty that allows free movement of persons from the region”.

Barr Galadima, alleged while reaching to the recent attach on Katakpa community in Toto Local Government area of Nasarawa State, that the Press conference organised by the Aguma of Bassa in Nasarawa State, Dr David Wodi Tukira, led to the killings and destruction of properties allegedly carried out by the Bassa Kwomu gunmen.(www.naija247news.com).

