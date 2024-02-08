FG, States, and LGAs share N2.517 trillion FAAC exchange rate gain in 2023

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal government, 36 states, and all LGAs across the country shared around N2.517 trillion as FAAC exchange rate gain for the year 2023.

This is from a gross FX gain of N2.836 trillion recorded during the 12 months.

This is according to a review of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) report from January to December 2023.

According to the reports, the federation received N2.836 trillion during the period and deducted N318.29 billion from the non-oil excess account for the period.

From the N2.517 trillion, the federal government received N1.211 trillion while the 36 states shared N614.49 billion and the LGAs received N473.92 billion. States producing mineral resources like oil received N217.38 billion as 13% derivation during the period.

An in-depth analysis of the figures reveals that between January and April, FAAC allocation shared by the component units of the federation did not include any FX gain. However, from May to December, the federation recorded the N2.836 trillion reported above.

The highest gain from forex was recorded in May with around N639.39 billion accruing to the federation’s account.

The FAAC report for the 12 months also contained FX differential/equalization payments for February, April, and July which totalled N246.31 billion.

For February, the FX differential/equalization stood at N120 billion, for April, it was at N70 billion. In July, the payment stood at N56.31 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

