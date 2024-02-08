FG allocates N200 million for indigent cancer patients in 2024 budget

February 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the federal government’s has2024 Appropriation Act has earmarked N200 million for the treatment of indigent cancer patients.

This allocation is part of the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) and was disclosed during a media conference held to mark the 2024 World Cancer Day in Abuja.

Dr Alausa highlighted the commitment of the Federal Government, citing a total investment of N1.3 billion in the CHF over the past four years.

While acknowledging that this funding may not fully address the healthcare needs, he outlined plans to mobilize additional funds through a sector-wide approach, involving private sector participation.

Addressing cancer challenges, Dr Alausa emphasized primary prevention through vaccination, early detection, prompt treatment, and research.

The government is also establishing six new cancer centres of excellence across geopolitical zones to enhance access to cancer care services.

University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu (South-East)

University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin (South-South)

Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria (North-East)

Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina (North-West)

Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos (North Central)

Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos (South-West). (www.naija247news.com).

