Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 8,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A group called Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano has asked the Kano State House of Assembly to reinstate the deposed Kano emir, Muhammadu Sanusi, and dissolve the new emirates in the state.

The state government led by the then Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had on March 3, 2020, dethroned Sanusi for showing “insubordination’’ to the authorities in the state.

The Bill titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Delta State, Mr Francis Waive.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the bill presented by the sponsor, it “seeks to amend selected sections of the Electoral Act, CAP E6, LFN, 2004 to provide for the pre-registration of voters, same day elections, electronic transmission of results as well as punishment for frivolous election petitions.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
You’ve Made Nigeria Proud By Victory Over South Africa, Tinubu Tells Super Eagles
Next article
Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian naira gained against the dollar...

You’ve Made Nigeria Proud By Victory Over South Africa, Tinubu Tells Super Eagles

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 8,2024. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening hailed...

Gunmen invade Nasarawa Community, Kills 3 soldiers and 2 Others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three soldiers and two...

Nigeria Navy arrest vessel, 17 crew members for illegal fishing in A’Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy has arrested a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates to N1,418.78/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian naira gained against the dollar...

You’ve Made Nigeria Proud By Victory Over South Africa, Tinubu Tells Super Eagles

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 8,2024. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening hailed...

Gunmen invade Nasarawa Community, Kills 3 soldiers and 2 Others

Security News 0
February 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three soldiers and two...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com