Nigeria Metro News

Asagba of Asaba, Obi Edozien, is Dead

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 8, 2024.

The traditional ruler of Asaba, the Delta State capital, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof.) Joseph Chike Edozien is dead.

Edozien who was the 13th Asagba of Asaba, joined his ancestors on Wednesday.

He only recently commenced activities marking his 100th birthday anniversary.

He had noted that the country’s economy had nosedived, while corruption and ethnic biases have deepened.

Edozien had said, “I am very happy to be here alive and healthy to celebrate my 100-year birthday.

“My New Year message to our leaders is that they need to fight corruption and review the constitution…”

The palace is yet to release a statement on the passing of the monarch.(www.naija247news.com).

No kidnapper or bandit can ambush me – Oluwo boasts
