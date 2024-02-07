Nigeria 1-0 South AfricaThank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Ian Williams
BBC Sport Africa at Stade de la Paix, Bouake
After his incredible performance in the quarter-final shootout against Cape Verde, you kind of knew Ronwen Williams would be involved in a penalty situation one way or another today.
But William Troost-Ekong had done his homework, going straight down the middle against a keeper whose dives were Superman-esque in the last round.
Earlier in the tournament, Troost-Ekong told me that Victor Osimhen had told him to take the Super Eagles’ winning spot-kick against Ivory Coast.
Osimhen was the designated penalty-taker, but it appears that has now changed.