After his incredible performance in the quarter-final shootout against Cape Verde, you kind of knew Ronwen Williams would be involved in a penalty situation one way or another today.

But William Troost-Ekong had done his homework, going straight down the middle against a keeper whose dives were Superman-esque in the last round.

Earlier in the tournament, Troost-Ekong told me that Victor Osimhen had told him to take the Super Eagles’ winning spot-kick against Ivory Coast.

Osimhen was the designated penalty-taker, but it appears that has now changed.