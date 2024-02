It is clear to me that South Africa have been the better side, they are playing closer to their potential than Nigeria are.

We’ve not seen a lot from Lookman, we’ve not seen a lot from Simon, we’ve not seen a lot from Osimhen.

South Africa have asked a few questions of Nigeria which at times they have looked uncomfortable with, such as stretching the game in behind or prompting lots of transitions.

