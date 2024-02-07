Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian stock market closes bearish, All Share Index decline by 1.50%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tuesday’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian stock market closed bearish again as the All Share Index declined by 1.50% to close at 102,108.05 points from the previous close of 103,659.81 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 1.50% to close at N55.872 trillion from the previous close of N56.721 trillion, thereby shedding N849 billion.

An aggregate of 494 million units of shares were traded in11,761 deals, valued at about N7.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 46 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JULI and CADBURY led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.77 and N24.20 from the previous close of 0.70 and N20.00 respectively.

MEYER, DAAR COMMUNICATION and CAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.94%, 9.09% and 4.58% respectively.

Percentage Losers

BUACEMENT and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N166.50 and N1.53 from the previous close of N185.00 and N1.70 respectively.

Sterling Bank and UPDC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.85% and 9.79% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Jaiz Bank traded about 90.8 million units of its shares in 433 deals, valued at N227 million.

GTCO traded about 32.9 million units of its shares in 418 deals, valued at N1.3 billion.

FBNH traded about 27.5 million units of its shares in 385 deals, valued at N702 million.(www.naija247news.com).

