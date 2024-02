Nigeria need to make a few tactical tweaks and try to get Victor Osinhem in the game.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the moment South Africa are finding it easy to pin them back towards the half way line, with the high wing backs and number nine running in beyond, with the tens in and around him.

Why can’t Nigeria be doing something similar? They are not asking enough questions of the South Africa back line.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...