Nigeria need to make sure that they manage the ball really well in the middle of the pitch, not lose silly balls, because South Africa are looking to be quick going forward when they win it back.

Nigeria are trying to hurt their opponent every time they go forward, rushing it a little bit, and South Africa are just blocking the offensive players Lookman, Simon and Osimhen.

