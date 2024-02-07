Nigeria look for a second goal and South Africa seek opportunity

Mvulu, with another clumsy challenge, brings Onyeka down on the right. The free kick is swung into the box but it’s headed clear.

Nigeria have their tails up after that goal.

Chance for South Africa!

Magkopa receives the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the area, swivels and blasts off a powerful shot that just flies wide of the right post! South Africa seeing more of the ball now. But, Osimhen’s leggy pace is a threat on the counter as soon as they lose the ball.

