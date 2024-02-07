Menu
AFCON

Nigeria edge South Africa on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast, Feb 7 – Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in the shootout to guide his side to a 4-2 victory over South Africa following a 1-1 draw on Wednesday and earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semi-finals at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in Sunday’s decider against either hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet later on Wednesday

William Troost-Ekong put Nigeria into the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, before South Africa earned a spot-kick of their own in the final minute of the 90 and it was converted by Teboho Mokoena.

South Africa lost defender Grant Kekana to a red card in extra time as Nigeria put them under constant pressure, and then lost their nerve too in the shootout as Nwabali saved from Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa.

Tensions Rise Between Nigeria and South Africa Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal
Emman Tochi
