Security News

Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the troops of Operation Delta Sanity have intercepted 4,036.7 barrels of crude oil and 270,600 litres of illegally refined AGO, valued N1.05 billion from oil thieves in one week.

The Director of Naval Information, Rear Adm. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja on the operations conducted by the navy between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.

Ayo-Vaughan said the operations also led to the deactivation of 40 wooden boats, 55 illegal refining ovens, 49 reservoirs, 27 dugout pits and 19 illegal refining sites.

According to him, the various NN platforms deployed for the operation have continued to conduct aggressive patrols to combat oil theft within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The navy spokesman said the Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER, in conjunction with three Naval Security Stations, on Jan. 29 conducted reconnaissance operations around Elem Krakrama Creek and Ke in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said the team intercepted six wooden boats laden with about 600 litres of products suspected to be stolen AGO and 566 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

He said that the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso, on the same day, conducted operation around Brass River, Akassa, Obama in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa as well as Nembe and Southern Ijaw.

“During the operations, the team discovered four illegal refining sites, five ovens and two pumping machines.

“They also arrested five wooden boats laden with about 704.4 barrels (112,000 litres) of products suspected to be stolen crude oil and the sites and items were dismantled while the products were handled appropriately.

“Also, on Jan. 29, FOB Escravos in Delta conducted anti crude oil theft operations around Saghara Creek in Warri South Local Government Area.

“During the operation, the team visited a previously deactivated illegal refining site which was observed to be under reconstruction and had one empty reservoir and five dug out pits,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan said the NNS SOROH in Bayelsa in conjunction with naval station 030 and Ocean Marine Solution Houseboat Peremebiri, also conducted operations around Ogbotobo and Fish Camp Community in Atala area of Bayelsa between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

He said the team discovered a vandalised flowline station belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company which was recently reactivated.

According to him, the team also found a newly constructed illegal refining site with two pumping machines, three generators, galvanised pipes, 50 kg gas cylinder, and other construction items.

He added that the team also found one wooden boat laden with sacks of about 19,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen AGO, adding that the boat was safely deactivated.

According to him, on Jan. 30, Naval Base Oguta in Imo conducted an operation and discovered one fibre boat laden with about 7.5 barrels (1,200 litres) of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“Furthermore, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, Naval Flying Unit, Port Harcourt conducted aerial surveillance at Abonnema, Temakiri, Aiya Abissa, Ke, Krakrama Tuma, Samkiri, Ukwa West, Ikwuriator, Imo River and Aba River.

“During surveillance, the team sighted various illegal refining sites and wooden boats laden with unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO in numerous numbers suspected to have been siphoned from a nearby wellhead.

“Accordingly, the incident was reported to relevant Units for appropriate action,” he added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

