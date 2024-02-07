Naira drops against Dollar marginally by 0.98% in the official market

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira dropped against the dollar marginally on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, in the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated 0.98% to close at N1433.89 to a dollar at the close of business, based on data from NAFEM where forex is officially traded.

This represents an N14.03 loss or a 0.98% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1419.86 it closed at on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1,519.78/$1, while the intraday low was N894.99/$1, representing a wide spread of N624.79/$1.

This is the 6th straight day that the exchange rate intra-day high has remained at above N1,500/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $465.29 million, representing a 20.26% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira appreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1450/$1, representing a 0.34% increase over what it closed the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1487.50/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

