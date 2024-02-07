Killer Of Enugu Makeup Artist Sentenced To Death By Hanging

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Enugu State High Court has sentenced Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for the murder of a makeup artist, Ijeoma Nneke on November 11th, 2020.

Naija247news recall Ijeoma Neke, a makeup artist with Instagram handle @wake_n_makeup, was declared missing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after she left home for a job.

After over three years of legal fireworks, Barr. Chinelo Chigbo who led the prosecution from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, was able to convince the court that the suspect was responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Make-up artist based in Enugu.

According to reports, she requested to know the venue where she was to do the job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop. After the “client” picked her up and was taking her to the venue, she reportedly sensed something was amiss and texted the client’s number to her brother but that happened to be her last action on earth.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend, before forced to drink a poisoned substance. The two siblings went on to pour substance said to be acid on the Ijeoma. An eyewitness who was also present in the court revealed that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma after they dumped her corpse at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

In a judgement delivered today, 7th February, 2024, Justice K.I Okpe found miss Ifezue guilty and sentenced her to death by hanging.(www.naija247news.com).

