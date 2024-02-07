Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Killer Of Enugu Makeup Artist Sentenced To Death By Hanging

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Enugu State High Court has sentenced Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for the murder of a makeup artist, Ijeoma Nneke on November 11th, 2020.

Naija247news recall Ijeoma Neke, a makeup artist with Instagram handle @wake_n_makeup, was declared missing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after she left home for a job.

After over three years of legal fireworks, Barr. Chinelo Chigbo who led the prosecution from the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, was able to convince the court that the suspect was responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Make-up artist based in Enugu.

According to reports, she requested to know the venue where she was to do the job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop. After the “client” picked her up and was taking her to the venue, she reportedly sensed something was amiss and texted the client’s number to her brother but that happened to be her last action on earth.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent an SOS message to a friend, before forced to drink a poisoned substance. The two siblings went on to pour substance said to be acid on the Ijeoma. An eyewitness who was also present in the court revealed that he witnessed as Emeka Ifezue poured acid on the body of Ijeoma after they dumped her corpse at Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

In a judgement delivered today, 7th February, 2024, Justice K.I Okpe found miss Ifezue guilty and sentenced her to death by hanging.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Congratulations pour in as Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday
Next article
FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I sometimes sleep inside coffin in my house – Charly Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire, on Wednesday,...

FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it is...

Congratulations pour in as Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fans and celebrities send in their...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I sometimes sleep inside coffin in my house – Charly Boy

Entertainment 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire, on Wednesday,...

FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi

Agriculture 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com