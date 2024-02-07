Menu
Security News

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, of Abia State University (ABSU), Prof Godwin Emezue, has been released after 11 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Emezue, who was abducted by kidnappers on January 26, 2024, as he went to buy petrol at a filling station in Umuahia, was released Tuesday night after his family allegedly parted with a ransom of N25 million to the kidnappers.

According to reports, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N35 million and threatened to kill the university don when the family pleaded for a ransom of N5 million.

Sources hinted that the kidnappers had released footage of how they tortured the professor and threatened to kill him if the family failed to pay N20 million before the end of Saturday.

Emezue was said to have been released on Tuesday night by his abductors.

Emezue after his release, is said to have been admitted to an undisclosed hospital due to torture, where he is receiving medical attention (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
