IHS Towers and Airtel Africa Expand Partnership for Enhanced Mobile Connectivity in Nigeria

IHS Towers, a leading owner, operator, and developer of shared communications infrastructure, has renewed and expanded its partnership with Airtel Africa in Nigeria. The agreement, announced today, involves Airtel Nigeria committing to 3,950 new tenancies over the next five years, with the majority expected in 2024/2025. Additionally, approximately 6,000 existing tenancies have been extended until December 2031.

The collaboration includes 2,500 colocations and incorporates 5G enhancements and build-to-suit sites owned and operated by IHS Nigeria. Both companies have also pledged to collaborate on new green initiatives at collective sites, aligning with Airtel Africa’s sustainability strategy and IHS Towers’ Carbon Reduction Roadmap.

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO of IHS Towers, emphasized the significance of strengthening the relationship with Airtel Nigeria, highlighting their shared commitment to meeting Africa’s connectivity needs. He expressed delight in continuing to support Airtel Nigeria and Airtel Africa in expanding mobile connectivity across Nigeria, their largest market.

