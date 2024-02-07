Home FootBall AFCON ‘If ball in behind is timed better, South Africa have a real...

'If ball in behind is timed better, South Africa have a real opportunity'

By
Emman Tochi
-
16

South Africa have this ability to be in transition and then all of a sudden they are testing the back line and running in behind.

If they could possibly time that through ball better that is a real opportunity for them.

You thought at the start that maybe it was a one off, but it has been a theme of the half. They are letting Nigeria know that there is a space in behind that they are willing to run into, and it is making Nigeria uncomfortable.

