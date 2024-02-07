Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

I sometimes sleep inside coffin in my house – Charly Boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Maverick singer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has revealed that he has a coffin in his house and sometimes sleeps in it for hours.

The septuagenarian disclosed this while featuring in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch.

One of the co-hosts, Ezinne asked, “There was a time I heard you had coffin and goes to sleep in it for hours or days. Is that true?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes.”

Ezinne asked again, “Why?”

Charly Boy replied, “Z!”

The veteran singer also disclosed that he has remarried his wife more than thrice.

He said he doesn’t care much about sex anymore.

Charly Boy also spoke on the role he played in revolutionalizing Nigerian music during his reign as President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN.

“As a PMAN President, I warned the corporate bodies not to pay artistes less than 1 million Naira,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire, on Wednesday,...

FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it is...

Killer Of Enugu Makeup Artist Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Enugu State High Court has sentenced...

Congratulations pour in as Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fans and celebrities send in their...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An early morning fire, on Wednesday,...

FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi

Agriculture 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it is...

Killer Of Enugu Makeup Artist Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Enugu State High Court has sentenced...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com