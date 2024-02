William Troost-Ekong, the former Watford defender and current Nigeria captain, takes charge…and scores.

Ronwen Williams dives to his left, Troost-Ekong side foots the ball down the middle. It’s not the best penalty by any means, but it is in the back of the net and Nigeria are 23 minutes plus injury time away from moving into the final.

