Fire guts Ebonyi nightclub, destroys property worth millions of naira

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An early morning fire, on Wednesday, razed the popular Roky Fella Night Club, located at Udoji Street, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki, destroying property valued at millions of naira.

The Ebonyi Chief Fire Officer, Mr Raphael Ibiam, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said he received a distress call about the incident around 6.30 am.

Ibiam said that the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained, adding that the fire razed valuable property in the building, which consists of a bar, restaurant and the club at the centre.

“Items lost to the inferno included a generator, three big refrigerators, a bush bar, drinks and empty crates, among others,” he said.

According to him, no life was lost in the incident as his men responded promptly to contain the fire from escalating.

“We were not called early enough and when I got the information, I immediately mobilised my men to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the fire had burnt down the entire clubhouse.

“We did our best to prevent it from extending to other nearby houses,” Ibiam said.

Naija247news reports that other items destroyed by the inferno include television sets, air conditioners, electronic gadgets, musical equipment and assorted drinks, amongst other valuables.(www.naija247news.com).

