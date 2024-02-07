Menu
Fire engulfs Ogun Market, Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed, on Monday, by a fire that engulfed no fewer than 10 shops in the popular Lafenwa market in Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the fire, which started around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, originated from a dumpsite behind the shops.

According to eyewitnesses, a ‘good Samaritan’, due to an excess of refuse, set fire to the dumpsite in the evening, assuming the flames would be safely extinguished by 7:30 p.m.

Mrs. Munirat Akinfenwa said the situation, however, took a tragic turn as the fire spread rapidly, consuming numerous shops.

Akinfenwa said that shortly after she returned home, she received an emergency call that the market was on fire.

Upon reaching the market, the extent of the damage became apparent, with no fewer than 10 shops already reduced to ashes. The fire services were summoned, but their efforts could not prevent the substantial loss.

Muinatu Olawoyin, the Osi Iyaloja Lafenwa, expressed sorrow over the incident and lamented the improper disposal of refuse behind the market.

She commended the swift response of the DPO of Lafenwa Police Station, the local government chairman, and various agencies, including the Oodua Peoples Congress, Amotekun, TRACE, and market women, who collaborated to combat the fire.

Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, visited the scene on behalf of the governor to commiserate with the affected women.

He expressed the governor’s sadness over the incident and pledged a swift government intervention.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
