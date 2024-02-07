Fidelity Bank Plc appoints Abolore Solebo as Executive Director

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Abolore Solebo as Executive Director, Corporate Banking Directorate.

The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and notice of same communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

Abolore Solebo joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 24 years of extensive financial services and general management experience in Corporate, Investment, Commercial, Retail and Transaction Banking, EnterpriseWide Risk Management, Corporate Strategy and Consulting in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Since joining the Bank in 2008 as a Senior Manager, Abolore has held key positions including Head, Corporate Bank Directorate Analyst Group (2008); Division Head, Upstream (2010); Division Head, Energy & Power/ Project Finance (2017) and serves on various Management Committees.

Abolore was Acting Head of the Corporate Bank Directorate from 2021 until his appointment as Executive Director and is the recipient of several performance awards in the Bank.

Before joining the Bank, Abolore worked at Shell International Trading and Shipping Co Ltd, London as a Credit Risk QA Analyst on the Global Credit Initiative Project for its global trading operations between 2007 and 2008.

He began his career as a Trainee Banking Officer at Citizens International Bank Plc in 1999. He later moved to Broad Bank of Nigeria Plc as a Banking Officer in 2002 after which he left for the UK and returned to Nigeria in 2008 to join the Bank.

Aside from being a seasoned corporate banker with experience in various sectors of the economy, he is also an Energy Sector expert. Abolore is a keynote speaker and resource person on Oil and Gas matters in Nigeria and has been involved in multibillion dollar projects/finance transactions.

He holds an MBA from London Business School (UK), an MSc in Financial Management and Economics (Middlesex University, UK) with Distinction, and a BSc in Accounting from Ogun State University.

He has attended executive management and leadership programmes at international business schools including Wharton, University of Pennsylvania and London Business School.

Abolore is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a member of The Energy Institute UK (Nigeria Branch). (www.naija247news.com).

