Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Fidelity Bank Plc appoints Abolore Solebo as Executive Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Abolore Solebo as Executive Director, Corporate Banking Directorate.

The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and notice of same communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

Abolore Solebo joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 24 years of extensive financial services and general management experience in Corporate, Investment, Commercial, Retail and Transaction Banking, EnterpriseWide Risk Management, Corporate Strategy and Consulting in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Since joining the Bank in 2008 as a Senior Manager, Abolore has held key positions including Head, Corporate Bank Directorate Analyst Group (2008); Division Head, Upstream (2010); Division Head, Energy & Power/ Project Finance (2017) and serves on various Management Committees.

Abolore was Acting Head of the Corporate Bank Directorate from 2021 until his appointment as Executive Director and is the recipient of several performance awards in the Bank.

Before joining the Bank, Abolore worked at Shell International Trading and Shipping Co Ltd, London as a Credit Risk QA Analyst on the Global Credit Initiative Project for its global trading operations between 2007 and 2008.

He began his career as a Trainee Banking Officer at Citizens International Bank Plc in 1999. He later moved to Broad Bank of Nigeria Plc as a Banking Officer in 2002 after which he left for the UK and returned to Nigeria in 2008 to join the Bank.

Aside from being a seasoned corporate banker with experience in various sectors of the economy, he is also an Energy Sector expert. Abolore is a keynote speaker and resource person on Oil and Gas matters in Nigeria and has been involved in multibillion dollar projects/finance transactions.

He holds an MBA from London Business School (UK), an MSc in Financial Management and Economics (Middlesex University, UK) with Distinction, and a BSc in Accounting from Ogun State University.

He has attended executive management and leadership programmes at international business schools including Wharton, University of Pennsylvania and London Business School.

Abolore is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a member of The Energy Institute UK (Nigeria Branch). (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week
Next article
Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC,...

Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the...

Tinubu Return, Directs Emergency Meeting to Address Rising Food Prices, Stem Protests

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 7,2024. Nigeria’s federal government has convened an emergency meeting...

Police parade suspected killers who attacked catholic church on Christmas eve

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Ebonyi State on...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom

Security News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC,...

Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week

Security News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the...

Tinubu Return, Directs Emergency Meeting to Address Rising Food Prices, Stem Protests

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 7,2024. Nigeria’s federal government has convened an emergency meeting...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com