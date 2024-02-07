FG distributes farm inputs to 250 rural farmers in Ebonyi

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government says it is making serious efforts to address poverty and food insecurity in the country.

Mr Temitope Fadeshemi, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), communicated this on Wednesday in Abakaliki at a one-day training and empowerment programme of 250 farmers in Ebonyi.

The beneficiaries were verified and validated farmers from the 13 Local Government Areas of Ebonyi with specialties in poultry, rice, and fish farming.

The programme, which comes under the ‘National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy,’ is an initiative of the Federal Government to address food insecurity and reduce growing poverty among the population.

The Permanent Secretary, whose speech was delivered by Dr Willaim Obazi, the State Coordinator, FMAFS, Ebonyi Office, said that the training and empowerment programme was going on across the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“Let me start by welcoming you all to this training and empowerment programme of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be in this important programme that is taking place across the 36 States, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“The level of poverty in Nigeria is alarming; an estimated population of 88.4 million people in Nigeria is living in extreme poverty; the number of men living on less than 1.90 dollars a day in the country reached around 44.7 million, while the count was 43.7 million for women.

“Overall, 12.9 per cent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as of 2022 according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

” This is why the Federal government through the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with FMAFS is making conscious efforts at reducing the spate of poverty across the country.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to uplifting the lives of our smallholder farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

” With determination, collaboration, and a shared vision, we can transform challenges into opportunities and empower our agricultural sector to lead the way towards a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria.’’

He explained that an estimated 250 smallholder farmers have been enumerated and validated to benefit from the training and empowerment programme.

“The National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative program.

“These farmers are not just the backbone of our agricultural sector; they are the heartbeat that forms the heartbeat of our nation’s prosperity.

” The NPRGS reflects our government’s dedication to addressing poverty at its roots, emphasising the pivotal role agriculture plays in economic growth and development.

“Through initiatives like today’s training and empowerment programme, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

“This programme is not merely an investment in agriculture; it is an investment in the future of our nation.

“As we equip these farmers with the tools to enhance productivity, improve resilience, and embrace sustainable practices, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and prosperous agriculture.’’

Fadeshemi, who noted that the initiative was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration, urged the participants not to sell any input given to them.

“To the participating farmers, your role is paramount in shaping the trajectory of our nation’s agricultural success.

“As you undergo this training and empowerment journey, absorb the knowledge, hone your skills, and apply the insights gained to elevate your farms and communities.

” Your success is intertwined with the prosperity of our nation, and together, we shall create a ripple effect that reaches every corner of our beloved country,” he said.

The beneficiaries will receive farm inputs including rice seedlings, day-old chicks, liquid fertilizers and fingerlings.(www.naija247news.com).

