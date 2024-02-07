Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Female Student of Olabisi Onabanjo University Commits Suicide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun State Police Command, says a 400-level female student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ago-Iwoye, Adaeze Jaja, has allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

She said the 31-year-old was reported to have been found lying unconscious in the room and foaming in the mouth with an empty bottle of Sniper beside her.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Iwoye Division, on Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m.

“The Director of Be-Happy Hotel in Ago-Iwoye, Oduniyi Adelaja, came to the police station and reported that at about 6 a. m. on the day, he received information from one Adebayo Israel, a staff member of the hotel.

“Israel said that Adaeze was found lying unconscious and foaming in the mouth on a freezer.

“An empty bottle of Sniper was found beside her, and she was immediately rushed to Best Care Hospital and later transferred to Love and Care Hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where she was confirmed dead,” the PPRO said.

Odutola said that the scene of the crime was visited and the empty sniper bottle was recovered.

She stated further that the body of the student had been taken to the OOU Teaching Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The PPRO added that the police Divisional Crime Branch (DCB) had begun an investigation into the case while the institution’s authorities had been notified. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
50% certificates issued for pharmaceutical products imported into Nigeria are fake – NAFDAC
Next article
Naira exchange rates determined by demand and supply of forex – Cardoso
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC,...

Fidelity Bank Plc appoints Abolore Solebo as Executive Director

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the...

Tinubu Return, Directs Emergency Meeting to Address Rising Food Prices, Stem Protests

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 7,2024. Nigeria’s federal government has convened an emergency meeting...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Regains Freedom

Security News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC,...

Fidelity Bank Plc appoints Abolore Solebo as Executive Director

Companies & Markets 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Navy impounds N1.05bn worth of crude oil in 1 week

Security News 0
February 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com