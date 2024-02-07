Congratulations pour in as Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

February 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fans and celebrities send in their birthday wishes as veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde turns 46 today.

The mother of four shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram page in celebration of her birthday.

She captioned the photo with a popular bible verse and thanked her Maker for her new age.

She wrote: “The race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bread to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding, Nor favor to men of skill; But time and chance happen to them all. Thank you Lord for +1. 🙏🏽”. (www.naija247news.com).

