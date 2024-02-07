‘A clear penalty’ to Nigeria and William Troost-Ekong scores

Brilliant play by Victor Osimhen. He pivots on the ball, pirouettes, moves away froma couple of South African players. That is a clear penalty.

The defender says he got the ball but he didn’t. Osimhen was heading away from goal, an unnecessary challenge. Beaten to the ball by Osimhen’s determination and skill.

Nigeria Scores

Troost-Ekong converts with a penalty right down the middle. It only just snuck under the legs of Williams as he dived to his left, and wasn’t that powerfully hit, so the Nigerian captain could count himself a little fortunate.

PENALTY to Nigeria

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

Victor Osimhen makes his mark. He gets the ball and runs at three South African defenders only for Mothobi Mvala to step across the striker and bring him down.

A clear penalty. What a chance for Nigeria. Ronwen Williams in the South Africa goal saved four penalties in the shootout win against Cape Verde in the quarter-finals.

