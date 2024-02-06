Menu
Three dies as truck carrying cows falls off Plateau bridge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three people were killed and three others were injured early Tuesday, Feb. 6, when a truck fell off from an overhead bridge in Jos, Plateau State capital.

The deceased were trapped under the vehicle and died afterwards.

About 45 cows were also killed in the crash that occurred between 4 am and 5am, sources told Punch.

Timothy Garuba, a resident, told the publication that the accident happened when the truck was climbing the flyover bridge situated within Gada Biu /Kabong community in the early of hours of Tuesday.

Garuba said, “A truck driver lost control on the Kabong fly-over bridge in Jos North Local Government Area early this morning.

“The truck was carrying cows and passengers around 4:30 am when it fell off the bridge with passengers and some cows trapped under it. I can count 45 cows that are littered on the ground dead. Some passengers are trapped under the vehicle as well.”

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Peter Langsan, who confirmed the casualty figures said that both the dead and the injured victims had been evacuated to the hospital.(www.naija247news.com).

