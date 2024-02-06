Stock market sheds N437bn, All Share Index decline by 0.73%

February 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as investors’ wealth dropped by N437 billion.

The All Share Index was down by 0.73% to close at 103,659.81 points from the previous close of 104,421.23 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.76% to close at N56.721 trillion from the previous close of N57.158 trillion, thereby shedding N437 billion.

An aggregate of 841.6 million units of shares were traded in 13,674 deals, valued at N19 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 28 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MEYER, DAAR Communication, CADBURY, May & Baker & Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Sovereign Trust Assurance and ELLAHLAKES among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80% and 9.71% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ABBEY BUILDING Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.70% of its share price to close at N2.70 from the previous close of N2.99.

Livestock feeds, Fidelity Bank and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.66%, 9.38% and 7.93% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 332 million units of its shares in 767 deals, valued at N8.95 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 50 million units of its shares in 884 deals, valued at N812 million.

OANDO traded about 43.8 million units of its shares in 789 deals, valued at N637 million.(www.naija247news.com).

