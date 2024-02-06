Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market sheds N437bn, All Share Index decline by 0.73%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as investors’ wealth dropped by N437 billion.

The All Share Index was down by 0.73% to close at 103,659.81 points from the previous close of 104,421.23 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.76% to close at N56.721 trillion from the previous close of N57.158 trillion, thereby shedding N437 billion.

An aggregate of 841.6 million units of shares were traded in 13,674 deals, valued at N19 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 27 equities emerged as gainers against 28 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MEYER, DAAR Communication, CADBURY, May & Baker & Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Sovereign Trust Assurance and ELLAHLAKES among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.80% and 9.71% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ABBEY BUILDING Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.70% of its share price to close at N2.70 from the previous close of N2.99.

Livestock feeds, Fidelity Bank and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.66%, 9.38% and 7.93% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 332 million units of its shares in 767 deals, valued at N8.95 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 50 million units of its shares in 884 deals, valued at N812 million.

OANDO traded about 43.8 million units of its shares in 789 deals, valued at N637 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira appreciates against Dollar at the official market and black market
Next article
FG finally begins enforcement of ban on alcoholic drinks in small sachets
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB to begin disbursement of $540m SAPZs fund

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. African Development Bank, AfDB, says it...

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Tuesday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon partners Hacey to provide supports/awareness on HIV/AIDS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organisers of the Access Bank...

Bayelsa man allegedly beheads girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck as middle aged man...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB to begin disbursement of $540m SAPZs fund

Economy 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. African Development Bank, AfDB, says it...

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Tuesday

NiMets 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon partners Hacey to provide supports/awareness on HIV/AIDS

Companies & Markets 0
February 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organisers of the Access Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com